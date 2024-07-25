Diddy accused of ordering $1 million hit on Tupac Shakur by suspected killer

Diddy allegedly confirmed Tupac’s death with suspected shooter Keefe D

Diddy has landed at the center of Tupac Shakur’s assassination case — nearly three decades after the tragedy.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis — who was arrested on September 29, 2023, as the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder — reportedly accused disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of paying $1 million to have the legendary rapper shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996, per Radar Online.

The accusation surfaced in the prosecution’s response to Davis’ previous request for bail. According to court filings obtained by the outlet, prosecutors mentioned Combs up to 77 times in the 179-page document.

The filing detailed statements Davis, now 61, made during police and media interviews, suggesting Diddy, 54, was neck-deep in the infamous “deadly rivalry” between Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records.

The prosecution stated that after the shooting, Davis "asserted that the conspiracy to commit the murder began in California between Defendant, Eric ‘Zip' Martin, and Sean Combs." Allegedly, Davis worked with a Los Angeles Police Department task force on a trip to New York in search of evidence implicating Combs and Martin in Shakur's death.

Davis also publicly stated that he only incriminated himself, not others, during police conversations. However, prosecutors argued this claim was contradicted when Davis suggested, "Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings."

Furthermore, prosecutors mentioned a YouTube interview in which Davis recounted a moment when Combs reached out, wondering if the South Side Crips were responsible for Shakur’s death. "Is that us?" Combs allegedly asked, to which Davis, "beaming with pride," replied, "Yes."