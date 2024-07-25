Stephen Baldwin's subtle reply to daughter Hailey Bieber's family update

Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey Bieber's claims

Stephen Baldwin seemingly responded “positively” to daughter Hailey Bieber’s update on her relationship status with her parents.



“I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness,” Stephen, 58, wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post on Wednesday, July 24. “Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, I LOVE YOU.”

In the short video, which was filmed in a car, Stephen said “I love you” to his Instagram followers with a big smile, while looking into the camera.

The movie star’s message of love came a day after his youngest daughter, Hailey, 27, provided a rather cold update on the status of her relationship with her immediate family.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she shared in a W Magazine that came out on Tuesday, July 23.

“I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

In the same interview, the model also addressed coming from a famous family, including her dad and uncles Alec, Danny, and Billy Baldwin.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” Hailey said.