Amanda Abbington faced horrible ‘threats’ after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Amanda Abbington on threats after leaving 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Amanda Abbington revealed receiving “threats” after leaving Strictly Come Dancing.



Abbington, her daughter and her have faced “rape” and “death threats” after they exited the British Reality show.



In an Interview with Channel 4 News, the actress reported online abuse and called it “brutal, relentless and unforgiving”, along with countless threats a day.

After withdrawing from the last year’s series in October, the actress accused her partner on the show of unprofessional behaviour, labelling it, “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean.”

In the Channel 4 interview, Abbington stated that the BBC's current investigation was preventing her from discussing specifics about what transpired on her broadcast in the past.

However she managed to call it “bullying”, adding that “it's aggressive behaviour and there were other things that happened that were very upsetting.”

“I know what happened to me in that room wasn't acceptable. I complained about it and sort of have not been taken seriously,” she said of her experience with Pernice.

She also revealed that the Strictly producers were “shocked and horrified” after reviewing footage of her training with Pernice, sharing that there were 50 hours of “blocked” footage.

“The aftermath has been something that I wasn't expecting, you know, the death threats and the rape threats towards not only myself but my daughter, and the threats of death to my son,” she said of all the problems she has been facing since pulling out of the show.