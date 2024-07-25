Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse ‘fall out’ over Bradley Cooper: Report

Gigi Hadid is currently dating Suki Waterhouse’s ex, Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid is standing behind her man, Bradley Cooper, as his ex, Suki Waterhouse exposes him.

According to a new report by Life & Style, the 29-year-old supermodel is reportedly “furious” over recent comments made by Waterhouse, 32, which have caused a rift in their once-friendly relationship.

An insider told the outlet on Tuesday, July 23, “They’ve fallen out, and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them.”

The source added, “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go.”

The fallout stems from Waterhouse’s remarks in her recent British Vogue cover story published on July 2, where she described her breakup with Cooper, 49, as “dark and difficult.”

Waterhouse shared, “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating. It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Waterhouse also reflected on the relationships of her 20s, describing them as “only ever a fetishisation,” and how turning 30 brought her a newfound respect.

Waterhouse and Cooper dated from 2013 to 2015. Following their split, The Star is Born actor welcomed daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk in 2017, whom he dated until 2019. He then went public with Hadid in January, and the couple has been inseparable since.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse has moved on and is now in a relationship with actor Robert Pattinson. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in March 2024.