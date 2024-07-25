Keanu Reeves gets emotional as he reflects on The Matrix’ 25th anniversary

Keanu Reeves talks about The Matrix movie on Stephen Colbert show

Keanu Reeves gets emotional as he reflected on The Matrix’ 25th anniversary.



During an appearance on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on July 24, Keanu shared his thoughts on The Matrix when Stephen mentioned about the movie on its anniversary this year.

“The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways,” said the John Wick star.

Keanu told the host, “As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story.”

“So when you say these years, the amount of people that I have met who have said to me and been touched by ‘The Matrix’ in such a positive way… It’s the best,” added the Sweet November actor.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s talk show back in 2021, Keanu opened up about getting the offer to return as Neo after an 18-year hiatus in The Matrix movie.



“When the director asked me what I thought about doing another ‘Matrix’ film I said ‘What? That sounds amazing but I’m dead.’ She was like, ‘Are you?’ and I said, ‘Do tell!’ She wrote a beautiful story, and I love playing the character. How I am alive will all be explained,” stated the 59-year-old.

Meanwhile, Keanu would reprise in three sequels: The Matrix Reloaded (2003), The Matrix Revolutions (2003) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).