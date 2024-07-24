Lisa Kudrow makes surprising revelation about 'Friends' stage audience

Lisa Kudrow reveals strange facts about stage audience on Friends

Lisa Kudrow made a shocking revelation about one of her biggest pet peeves on the set of the 90s' iconic show Friends.

During an exclusive interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, Kudrow, the beloved actress behind the iconic Phoebe Buffay, revealed that the audience “p*ssed” her off on the set.

Recalling her time on the show, she shared, "Because they were laughing for too long. It wasn’t that funny. That’s why.

"It wasn’t an honest response and it irritated me. Now you’re just ruining the timing of the rest of the show. There are other lines."

The 60-year-old Primetime Emmy award-winning star said that it didn’t make sense to her because it was a “fake” reaction if not more.

She went on to say, "Sometimes I would just look out if they’d been laughing too long, and go, 'Come on'. Really angry."

Kudrow weighed in on TV shows, admitting that “a TV show is not for the studio audience.”

"It is made for the TV viewers at home. That’s who we are in service to. If it was a stage play, yeah laugh as long as you want. I’ll figure out things to keep my character busy waiting to continue with it. That’s fine.”

In addition, The Girl on the Train alum explained that it wasn’t fair to the show’s writers and the crew as it could sometimes take up to eight hours to film a 30-minute episode.

As a result, the crew had to do so many takes that the audience's laughter eventually wore off by the end of it.

