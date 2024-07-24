Zayn Malik's killer smile before stepping on stage drives fans wild

On Friday, May 17, Zayn Malik performed at his first ever solo concert since leaving One Direction

Zayn Malik captured his fans’ breath with his smile in a behind-the-stage video.



Recently, Inzayn, the headquarters account of the former One Direction crooner, took to Instagram to post a never-before-seen clip of the singer walking to the stage to perform at his sold-out concert, held on Friday, May 17, at London’s Shepherd's Bush Empire.

"POV @zayn walking to stage," they captioned the footage of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker coming down from the stairs before entering through the door that leads to the stage.

As he made his way to the stage after the announcement, the audience erupted into loud cheers, screaming their lungs out. After which he smoothly took a turn and flashed a slaying smile to the camera following him.

The 31-year-old Malik’s fans, known as Zquad, rallied to the comments section of the recent social media post to react to their icon’s rare smile.

"The smile on his face after he heard the fans screaming [crying emoji]," wrote one fan.

"His face when he hears the cheering crowd [crying and red heart emoji]," added another.

"His smile is everything," the third user said, echoing others' sentiments about the Pillowtalk chart topper’s infectious smile.

The throwback clips show the widely loved crooner taking the stage at the West London venue to perform songs from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs, for the first time.

It also marked the singer’s first-ever headlining solo gig and concert since he left One Direction in 2015.