Prince William gets bump in annual salary with new royal titles

Prince William is set to receive a big fat pay cheque after he gained multiple royal titles this year.

The Prince of Wales, who inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles, received a whopping $30 million from his first full year's income for 2023-2024 financial year.

The estate was given to William when Charles ascended to the throne, and he was also given the Duke of Cornwall title.

According to Integrated Annual Report, the sum covers the official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

Prince William is also understood to pay income tax on the entire income he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall, after subtracting household expenses, which have not been specified.

Moreover, the report revealed that the prince has been given the title of Patron of the Football Association, a title previously held by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

William had been president of the FA since 2006 and the change reflects his senior role as Prince of Wales.

Apart from the new title, the Prince of Wales is also assuming the role of the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association, as well as become president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.