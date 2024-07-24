Hailey Bieber makes heartbreaking confession about marriage rumours

Hailey Bieber gets candid about marriage speculation and online criticism

Hailey Bieber made a heartbreaking admission about her marriage with Justin Bieber after six years.

In an interview with W Magazine published on Tuesday, July 23, the model got candid about receiving 'hateful' comments online about her marital life,

She claimed that despite it happening for so long and so often, she still hasn't gotten used to of the criticism she receives.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," the 27-year-old told the outlet.

The Rhode founder expressed frustration over the constant speculation surrounding her marriage to Justin, saying she's had enough of the rumours.

“‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she said.

Hailey, who is currently expecting her first child with the 30-year-old Sorry singer, explained that the pain of being trolled online stays with her to date.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she revealed.

“I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

The couple tied the knot back in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and have been happily married for six years.