King Charles video setting dancefloor ablaze in Rio de Janeiro resurfaces

Royal fans went wild after seeing a young King Charles' stunning dance skills in viral video.



In resurfaced video, Prince William and Harry's father Charles can be seen setting dancefloor ablaze with his killer moves in Rio de Janeiro.

The then Prince of Wales, who would have been around 29 years old at the time, was filmed getting his groove on with a Samba dancer in Brazil in 1978.

He was invited to the party staged by the city's mayor at the town hall, caused a sensation at the time, twirling energetically and strutting his stuff with a famous dancer called Pina de Beija-Flora.

Last week, the 75-year-old got emotional after a reunion with a former dance partner during his official trip to Guernsey. Caroline Freeman, who could not forget the sweet childhood memories, was waiting for the King during a visit to the town of St Peter Port.

Charles and Freeman had danced the polka together when he was just four years old and she was nine. They were taught by the Vacani School of Dance.