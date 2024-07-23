Prince George's godmother makes heartbreaking revelation about royal

Julia Samuels, who is a British psychotherapist and Prince George's godmother, got candid about some of the antics of the young prince.

In a conversation with How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Samuels, who was also a close friend of Princess Diana made a heartbreaking confession about the late Princess of Wales, if she were still alive.

“God, she [Princess Diana] would have loved him so much,” she said of the late royal. “That is heartbreaking for all of them.”

Samuels then shared how Diana inspires her to be ‘pretty good’ at her godmother duties.

“I do to George what [Princess Diana] did to us, which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making,” she shared.

She added that she had an ongoing tradition with the Waleses that she makes sure to continue.

“I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together,” she said. “And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that.”

She added, "That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh."

Samuels is one of seven godparents for Prince George and her appointment was a nod to William's late mother. She met Diana in 1987 when the two sat next to each other at a dinner party.