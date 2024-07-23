Prince Harry set to make ‘desparate’ move to compete with royal family

Prince Harry, who is reportedly on the guest list of Ambani's post-wedding party, has been accused of being 'desperate' to be a part of an A-list event to compete with the royal family.



For the unversed, The Sun previously reported that the Duke of Sussex is "said to be hoping to pop in" at the lavish post-wedding party of Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

As this speculation circulated in the media, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Harry and Meghan Markle might attend the extravagant party to expand their contacts among renowned public figures.

In conversation with the above-mentioned media outlet, he said, "I think that what is linked to this report about Harry, I think it's linked to the very desperate desire by the Sussexes to be seen at what we would call a list of events."

The royal expert believes that the former royal couple seemingly want to compete with the royal family who has been admired by several celebrities.

He said, "I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently."

"There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty," added Richard.

It is important to mention that for the past few months, Anant and now his wife Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities have been the talk of the town.

From Kim Kardashian to Tony Blair, several globally recognised artists were spotted at Ambani's lavish events.