Shannen Doherty's funeral guest list skips major A-listers

Shannen Doherty had strong opinions and clear wishes, including her funeral arrangements.



Sources close to the planning reveal that two former co-stars, Jennie Garth and Alyssa Milano, with whom she had well-publicised disagreements, will not be invited to attend her funeral.

"There's a lot of people that I think would show up that I don't want there. I don't want them there because their reasons for showing up aren't necessarily the best reasons ... Like, they don't really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don't actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral," Doherty said in an episode of her podcast Let's Be Clear in January.

"[They'll show up] because it's the politically correct thing to do, and they don't want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest ... I don't want people to be crying or people to privately be like, 'Thank God that bitch is dead now'," she explained to the world on her personal program.

Six months ago, the late actress shared her thoughts on her own funeral, predicting that some unwanted guests would attend.

The Beverly Hills 90210 actress has been battling cancer since 2015, with a brief remission in 2017.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned and spread to other parts of her body, including her bones, which she revealed in 2023.

Doherty started a podcast called Let's Be Clear around the same time, where she talked about her life with stage 4 cancer.

She was open about her illness and even discussed the possibility of dying, showing her bravery and honesty.