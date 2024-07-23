Meghan Markle makes desperate attempt to steal Prince George's limelight

Meghan Markle was reportedly spotted on the occasion of the 11th birthday of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son Prince George, seemingly stealing the birthday boy's limelight.



A video has been posted on the YouTube page, TWiN TALK W/ The Sidley Twins, discussing the Duchess of Sussex's recent public appearance with American actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley at a posh restaurant in Montecito.

The royal commentators questioned the timing of the former Suits actress's spotting, claiming that she staged a shallow move to overshadow the future King of England on his special day.

Meghan donned a white shirt paired with blue jeans during her new outing. Notably, her luxurious designer handbag grabbed the attention of royal fans.

Photo/X

For the unversed, Prince George celebrated his 11th birthday on July 22 with his family.

Prince William and Princess Kate released a delightful portrait of the young royal with a sweet birthday wish.

The royal couple wrote on the official Instagram account of the Wales' family, "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"