Kim Zolciak calls Kenya Moore’s firing ‘best’ for ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak about Kenya Moore's firing from ‘RHOA’

Kim Zolciak couldn’t be more happy over Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta decision to fire Kenya Moore from the show, after the latter’s inappropriate poster scandal came out.



“I think it’s the best thing that could ever happen to that show,” she suggested during a virtual press junket for MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, her latest unscripted project.

Zolciak, who had a beef with Moore during the pair's RHOA Season 5 overlap, added to call onscreen nemesis “heavily flawed” and as a result not fit not only for RHOA but any other similar show.

“You meet people and you have relationships with people and you get angry or you get frustrated, but when you’re just I think the core of who you are or your character is heavily flawed, I think that’s a great decision to be honest,” she further elaborated.

Kim Zolciak 's statements come after Moore, 53, initiated the grand opening of her salon in June with highly inappropriate posters of Atlanta rookie Brittany Eady, sending the internet into frenzy.

Eady, 36, did not attend the opening ceremony.