Jennifer Meyer credits Gwyneth Paltrow for amicable divorce from Tobey Maguire

Jennifer Meyer praises Gwyneth Paltrow amid her breakup from Tobey Maguire

Jennifer Meyer has recently “credited” Gwyneth Paltrow for her amicable divorce from Tobey Maguire.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast on July 22, the jewellery designer confessed, “Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was doing with Chris [Martin].”

“This ‘conscious uncoupling' that everyone was sort of making fun of, I got to see it firsthand,” she continued.

Jennifer said, “It was the most beautiful thing I had ever witnessed two human beings go through.”

Addressing Gwyneth’s friendly separation with Chris after over a decade of marriage, Jennifer stated, “She was so loving and kind and open to him and she created this family.”

“I watched her do this, and I was like, wow. That's not what I was taught growing up. I was taught that divorce is ugly,” she remarked.

Jennifer revealed Gwyneth introduced her to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, who actually led the Goop founder to the “conscious uncoupling lifestyle”.

“She didn't tell me her process. She just said, I have someone for you to meet with. Good luck, basically. I think you gotta give people their own process,” explained the jewellery designer.

While talking about Gwyneth’s separation from Chris, Jennifer pointed out, “I just witnessed their beautiful breakup, and I was like, you guys are an example for every couple who is breaking up.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer tied the knot with Tobey in September 2007 and parted ways in 2016 until their marriage was officially over four years later.

Calling her ex “best friend,” Jennifer added, “I literally have the best ex-husband in the world, and I hit the jackpot.”