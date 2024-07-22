DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif to address press conference at 3pm

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on May 7, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif will address an important press conference at 3pm today, Geo News reported.



Terror incidents have increased in the past few days prompting Islamabad to urge Kabul to reign in militants.

Last week, eight Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom as security forces effectively thwarted a terrorist attack at the Bannu Cantonment killing all 10 militants.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attacked in the early hours of July 15, but their attempt to enter the facility was effectively thwarted by the security forces.

Following their failure to enter the premises, the militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the cantonment.

The attack, as per the military's spokesperson, was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group operating from Afghanistan and has used the neighbouring country's territory to carry out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan in the past as well.

The statement further reiterated the security forces' resolve to defend the country from the menace of terrorism and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats emanating from Afghanistan.

Just a day after the attack in Bannu, two security forces' personnel and five civilians including children were martyred in a terrorist attack on the Rural Health Center (RHC) in Kirri Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Last month, the government approved the launching of operation "Azm-e-Istehkam", a renewed national anti-terror drive, in light of the surge in terrorist attacks in the country in recent months.

The country, during the second quarter of 2024 witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, said a Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) report.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of the terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — wherein the former suffering 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in Q2, 2024.