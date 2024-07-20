King Charles loses his cool at 'incompetent' staff members

King Charles set new rules for 'incompetent' staffers

King Charles, who recently made headlines due to his temper issues on a Jersey trip, has set strict rules for his 'incompetent' staffers.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the Monarch does not tolerate "fools" around him because he is "well prepared and well-read" on day-to-day matters.

The source said, "In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise."

An insider added, "The counter of that is that he expects other people to show him the same respect."

Moreover, the report claimed that Charles often got angry with "the staff in pretty blunt terms when he perceives someone has not done their job properly or is just being, to use one of his preferred terms, 'idiotic.'"

Moreover, the source mentioned that the King is not always angry; however, he "snaps sometimes" over mistakes. "Unfortunately, there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens."

Notably, these comments came after King Charles lost his temper over an aide who failed to assist Queen Camilla during heavy rain on their recent trip to Jersey.