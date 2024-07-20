Ayres Sasaki dies after hugging wet fan

Tragedy struck during a live music performance in Salinópolis, Brazil, on July 13, when musician Ayres Sasaki, 35, died after being electrocuted on stage.



According to reports, Sasaki hugged a wet concertgoer, which caused a nearby cable to short circuit, delivering a fatal electric shock.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Salinópolis Police, with witnesses' statements and expert reports being collected.

The circumstances surrounding the fan's wet condition remain unclear.

On Sunday, July 14, the Solar Hotel issued a statement confirming that the establishment is assisting the police with their investigation.

"We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” the hotel’s official Instagram account read, via translation.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Sasaki's aunt, Rita Matos, told Istoé Gente, "We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press."