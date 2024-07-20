King Charles, Queen Camilla security scare details revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla nearly avoided a possible attack after security spotted a treat during their visit to St Helier, Jersey.

Just two days after former US President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt took place last week, the royal couple was whisked away from the open-air expo after a security personnel spotted a suspect on the roof.

The suspect was overlooking Liberation Square, St Helier, Jersey, where the royal couple were greeting well-wishers.

Charles and Camilla were taken to a nearby hotel to avoid any further threats to the royals.

“There was a small issue of concern, an investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed shortly afterwards,” a royal source told The Sun.

The suspect was challenged by police, but no action taken after a background check. The incident was declared a false alarm.

The King and Queen were then taken back outside to meet local schoolchildren before being welcomed as guests to a tea party.

The heightened security measures were taken following the shooting that occurred at a Republican rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where Trump was delivering a speech.

The former US president was shot in the ear by a 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was stationed at a nearby rooftop. Crooks was then killed by Secret Service snipers.

Crooks’ attack inadvertently killed a volunteer firefighter and injured two other rally-goers.