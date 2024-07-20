Scarlett Johansson explains why she turned down OpenAI's chatbot job offer

Scarlett Johansson dishes out reason behind turning down OpenAI's chatbot job offer

Scarlett Johansson has recently explained why she turned down Voicing OpenAI's chatbot job offer.



In a new interview with the New York Times, Scarlett said, “[I] actively avoided being a part of the [AI] conversation, which was what made it so disturbing.”

Earlier this year, the Lucy actress lashed out at the company behind ChatGPT for launching a new chatbot called Sky with a voice “eerily similar” to Scarlett after she rejected an offer to provide the voice herself.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress told the outlet, “I was like, ‘How did I get wrapped up in this?’ It was crazy. I was so angry.”

“I felt I did not want to be at the forefront of that. I just felt it went against my core values. I don't like to kiss and tell,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Scarlett recalled, “He (OpenAI CEO Sam Altman) came to me with this and I didn't tell anybody except my husband. I also felt for my children it would be strange.”

The Black Widow actress stated, “I try to be mindful of them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett addressed the dangers of the deepfake technology, describing it as a “dark wormhole you can never climb your way out of”.

The Lost In Translation actress mentioned, “Once you try to take something down in one area, it pops up somewhere else. There are other countries that have different legislation and rules.”

“If your ex-partner is putting out revenge, deepfake porn, your whole life can be completely ruined,” she noted.

Scarlett pointed out, “I think technologies move faster than our fragile human egos can process it, and you see the effects all over, especially with young people.”

“This technology is coming like a thousand-foot wave,” she added.