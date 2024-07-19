Susan Sarandon reveals she’s open to love at 77

Susan Sarandon discusses about finding love at 77

Susan Sarandon has recently revealed she’s open to “love” at 77.



“I'm open to love,” said Susan in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Susan told ET, “On every level, absolutely. I wouldn't say I'm looking for a guy to share my medicine cabinet, but I love an adventurer.”

Dishing out details about her new partner, the Thelma & Louise actress shared, “I'd love to, you know, [find] anybody that's still curious and passionate, you know?”

For the unversed, Susan was married to her former husband Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979.

The Fabulous Four star then dated Tim Robbins from 1988-2009 and the pair share two sons. Moreover, the actress shares a daughter with her ex Franco Amurri.

Earlier in 2021, Susan spoke to PEOPLE and explained what she wanted in her partner.

“I would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn't matter,” she remarked.

Susan mentioned, “I would like to find someone who's up for an adventure kind of attitude. And also, who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is.”

She continued, “I guess my point is I'm pretty open, but I don't know.”

Meanwhile, the actress added, “I'm pretty happy making memories with my kids.”