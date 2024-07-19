Expert makes big claim about Kate Middleton's future public appearance

Kate Middleton - who delighted royal watchers with her surprise visit to Wimbledon on Sunday - will no be seen again anytime soon, according to a new report.



Royal commentator Robert Jobson believes The Princess of Wales' public engagements may become less frequent after her Wimbledon show.

"Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after," he told PEOPLE.



Jobson went one: "She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."



Kate was seen enjoying the iconic tennis event alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton. This rare outing marked only her second public appearance this year as she's undergoing chemotheraphy following her cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, a source claimed Kate is expected to spend much of the summer at Anmer Hall, the family's rural retreat.

The insider, according to the Mirror, remarked: "She won't have to be on center stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery."

