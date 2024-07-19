Lily Allen stranded at Heathrow airport amid Microsoft outage chaos

Lily Allen misses flight home due to Heathrow delays.

A widespread Microsoft outage has caused disruption globally, affecting TV channels and banking services, and drawing ire from singer Lily Allen who found herself entangled in the ensuing travel chaos.

In a now-deleted social media post on X, Allen expressed frustration over being stranded at Heathrow Airport due to the tech meltdown.

In her message, she criticized British Airways for mismanaging queues, leading to her missing her flight home with her two children.

She tweeted, "@British_Airways you totally mismanaged the queues which meant we missed our flight home and now I'm stuck at Heathrow with two kids and no solutions as to how we get on another flight."

Responding promptly, British Airways acknowledged the situation, stating, "Hi Lily. We're very sorry to hear this.

We appreciate this must be frustrating. We've replied to your message on Instagram if you wouldn't mind getting back to us there so that we can look into this for you."

The incident underscores the widespread impact of the Microsoft outage, highlighting challenges faced by travelers and businesses alike during the disruption.

The chaotic scenes unfolded today at Gatwick Airport, where a surge in IT disruptions has sparked bedlam, leaving holidaymakers stranded in colossal three-hour queues just to check in.

Similar scenes of frustration gripped Stansted and Edinburgh airports, where queues extended beyond the terminals, exacerbated by scorching temperatures reaching 31°C in south-east England, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

This turbulence coincides with Britain's anticipated busiest day for air travel since before the Covid pandemic, affecting millions of families beginning their summer vacations.

The widespread tech blackout has also impacted train and ferry services, compounding the travel woes nationwide.