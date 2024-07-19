Prince Harry considering cinematic version of Spare to malign royals?

Currently, Harry is involved in producing a series that explores the world of professional polo

Prince Harry maintains exclusive control over the lucrative film, television, and stage rights to his memoir, Spare, which shattered records upon its global release in January 2023, according to sources.



The book swiftly became the fastest-selling nonfiction work on its debut day, making waves for its revelations about Harry's rift with his brother, Prince William, and candid accounts of his military service in Afghanistan, including combat-related details.

According to reports from The Mail, Prince Harry's strategic control over these rights prevents any unauthorized dramatizations of Spare, ensuring that only he can oversee its adaptation for screen or stage.

The 39-year-old prince likely stipulated this arrangement to safeguard against misrepresentations of his late mother, Princess Diana, or his wife, Meghan Markle, in ways that do not align with his perspectives.

While it remains uncertain whether a film or stage adaptation is imminent, Prince Harry has a significant partnership with Netflix, forged in 2020 following his decision to step back from royal duties.

Currently, he is involved in producing a series that explores the world of professional polo, a sport of personal significance to him, filmed prominently at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

This initiative offers an intimate portrayal of Harry's lifelong passion for polo, shared since childhood with his brother, Prince William.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, 42, is preparing to unveil a documentary celebrating the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and the bonds of friendship.



