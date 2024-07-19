Hugh Jackman's wolverine suit brings 'Deadpool & Wolverine' crew to tears

Executive Producer Wendy Jacobson revealed to HeyUGuys that emotional scenes unfolded during the filming of Deadpool & Wolverine as Hugh Jackman donned Wolverine's iconic yellow and blue superhero suit for the first time.

This marked a significant departure from Jackman's previous 17-year tenure as Wolverine, during which he never wore the comics-accurate costume.



Jacobson described the pivotal moment during a camera test before filming commenced, where both Jackman and Deadpool actor were in costume together.

She recounted the profound impact of Jackman appearing in the classic attire, noting that adult men on set were moved to tears by the sight.

In a recent cover story by Variety focusing on Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman reflected on the evolution of Wolverine's costume in the X-Men franchise.

He recalled that during the inception of the first X-Men film in 1999, the standard attire for characters like Wolverine was black leather, which influenced his portrayal over the years.

Jackman expressed surprise and satisfaction upon finally wearing Wolverine's iconic yellow suit, noting, "As soon as I put [the yellow suit] on, I couldn’t believe I never had before."

His sentiment was echoed by Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, emphasizing the importance of Wolverine donning the classic suit for their upcoming Marvel project.

Director Shawn Levy revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige played a pivotal role in the decision to introduce the yellow suit for Jackman's return as Wolverine post-Logan (2017).

Levy recounted Marvel's enthusiastic response to the idea, stating, "We immediately responded, ‘Hell fucking yes.’"

Feige underscored the significance of Wolverine's character transcending his costume, likening Jackman's tenure without the iconic suit to "being Superman in 10 movies and never wearing the Superman costume."

He praised Wolverine's enduring appeal beyond his attire, highlighting the character's depth and impact in cinematic storytelling.