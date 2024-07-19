ECP announces implementing SC order on reserved seats

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

Following two days of deliberation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced implementing on the top court’s reserved seats verdict declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for the seats reserved for minorities and women in the assemblies.

In a major legal victory for the PTI and a setback for the rulers, the apex court had on July 12 ruled that PTI was and is a political party that won general seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the February 8 elections, thus, is entitled to reserved seats.

The court, by a majority of 8, set aside the Peshawar High Court's judgment of March 25 and declared the ECP order of March 1 to be ultra vires the Constitution, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.



More to follow...

