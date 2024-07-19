 
National

ECP announces implementing SC order on reserved seats

Decision comes following electoral body meeting to mull over SC decision on reserved seats case

By Web Desk
July 19, 2024
An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

Following two days of deliberation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced implementing on the top court’s reserved seats verdict declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for the seats reserved for minorities and women in the assemblies.

In a major legal victory for the PTI and a setback for the rulers, the apex court had on July 12 ruled that PTI was and is a political party that won general seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the February 8 elections, thus, is entitled to reserved seats.

The court, by a majority of 8, set aside the Peshawar High Court's judgment of March 25 and declared the ECP order of March 1 to be ultra vires the Constitution, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.  

