Tom Sandoval reveals his plans for lawsuit against 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars

Tom Sandoval clarifies lawsuit rumours surrounding Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval has denied reports that he is suing any of his Vanderpump Rules costar including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss.

The actor stated that a lawsuit was filed without his full understanding and that he has since reversed course and fired the lawyer involved.



The original lawsuit alleged that Madix violated Sandoval's privacy when she looked at his phone during the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, uncovering videos of Sandoval cheating on her with Raquel Leviss (who now goes by Rachel).

This scandal, nicknamed "Scandoval," went viral and captivated Bravo fans for months.

According to Matthew Geragos, Sandoval's now-former attorney, the action was filed as a cross-complaint in response to Leviss' February lawsuit against Sandoval, which claims he secretly recorded their private FaceTime discussion.

In his letter, Sandoval acknowledged that he was aware that the motion referred to particular legal action against Madix. However, he claimed not to have performed "my due diligence" and that "the words 'new lawsuit' or suing were not articulated to me."

“Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the cross-complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”