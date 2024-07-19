Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce stalker busted at Eras Tour Germany show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stalker arrested

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s suspected stalker got arrested by German police.



The U.S. man, who was suspected of stalking Taylor Swift and making threats against her and Travis Kelce on social media, was busted by the authorities on Wednesday at the popstars Eras Tour show.

The unidentified suspect got caught while trying to enter Swift's concert in Gelsenirchen with a ticket for the show, but was taken into custody at the entry control point to the venue before the concert.

According to the police via Variety, he was only busted after they couldn’t rule out that he indeed posed a threat.

As per AP, the organisers of the event altered the authorities of the alleged stalker‘s unusual online behaviour.

According to authorities, the individual first drew concern by threatening Swift and her partner Travis Kelce . They asserted that at no point were concertgoers or the singer, Kelce, who was present for the performance, in danger.

A court has ordered the man to be held through Saturday, as per Variety.

Over the following two weeks, Swift will perform seven times in Germany, including gigs in Munich, Hamburg, and Gelsenkirchen. She will play five nights in London in August to cap off the European portion of the Eras Tour.