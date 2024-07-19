Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson ‘in denial’ before welcoming baby girl

Robert Pattinson's fiance Suki Waterhouse shares her thoughts on early motherhood

Suki Waterhouse has recently reflected on her early motherhood experience in a candid interview.



Speaking on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Suki opened up about her performance at Coachella shortly after giving birth to her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Robert Pattinson.

“I got offered Coachella a long time before I got pregnant. And then when I found out I got pregnant, I remember counting up the months, and I was like, 'Oh no. Oh no,’” recalled Love, Rosie actress.

Suki stated, “I was in denial, basically. Oh my god. As it got closer to the end of being pregnant, I sort of just like, rallied my whole team and it was actually such a testament to having such great people around me because we just did so much prep before.”

The Persuasion actress explained, “We really worked so hard so all I had to do was basically get out of my house for one of the first times, get into the car with the baby, go drive to the desert, which is just a couple of hours away.”

Suki mentioned that she and Robert didn't prepare much before welcoming their daughter.

“We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing,” shared the actress.

Suki pointed out, “Those first two weeks were absolutely insane. You spend so much time just imagining what it's gonna be like. And I think for me, it just felt like this transition.”

“It just feels like this new season that you're stepping into where the biggest thing for me has actually been looking around me and also it's incredibly healing when you look to your own mom,” she continued.

Suki added, “And just have this whole other level of understanding, really, truly.”

Meanwhile, Suki disclosed she planned to bring her daughter on her upcoming tour.

“I hope it's gonna be wonderful,” added the actress.