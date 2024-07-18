Thomas Markle unable to celebrate happy moments with Meghan: suffered heart attacks'

Thomas Markle is celebrating his 80th birthday without Meghan Markle, marking six years of ongoing tensions between them.
The retired lighting director hasn’t spoken to his youngest daughter since 2018, despite reportedly trying to reach out multiple times.
Their relationship soured when he staged paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. Additionally, Thomas suffered two heart attacks shortly before the ceremony, which prevented him from walking Meghan down the aisle.
Since that time, Meghan and Harry have not been in contact with Thomas, and he has yet to meet his son-in-law Prince Harry or his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Thomas told The Mail: "I've had a good life and I am proud of what I've accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years.
"I've never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won't be in touch."
Thomas lives in Rosarito, Mexico, 250 miles from the Sussexes' mansion in Montecito.
His living room features many pictures of Meghan, including her graduation photos from the Little Red Schoolhouse kindergarten and Immaculate Heart High School.
There is also a photograph of the father and daughter duo attending the Emmy Awards when Meghan was aged 10.
Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, worked as a secretary at the same studio where she and Thomas began a relationship. However, they divorced when the Duchess of Sussex was two.
