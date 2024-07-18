Matthew Perry sought ‘friendship’ on adult site in ‘lonely’ last days: Report

The models spoke up amid threats of their chats being leaked to clarify Perry’s intentions

Matthew Perry was so desperate for some companionship in his final days that he befriended two young models on an X-rated website, per a new report by Radar Online.

In the days leading up to his tragic death in October 2023 due to an accidental ketamine overdose, the late Friends star, 54, befriended two 21-year-old models on the unnamed adult website in hopes of becoming “friends — maybe more.”

The women — who chose to keep their identity a secret — reached out to the outlet out of fear that their accounts on the site had been hacked and their messages with Perry would soon be leaked.

Getting ahead of a brewing scandal, a friend of the models clarified Perry’s intentions to the outlet: “Matthew was clearly in a bad way and reached out to these two girls mainly for friendship.”

“He had a few conversations with them in the days before his death, and apart from a few flirty jokes he made, it was clear what he was really after was friendship,” they reiterated.

They further explained that the only reason Perry was on an adult website was because he felt he was “too famous” to be on others.

Now, with the possibility of the messages getting leaked, the women — who are huge fans of Perry and happen to live close to his mansion where he was found dead — are making a public plea for anyone who comes across them to not share them.

“He came across as a real gentleman, who was just really lonely,” they clarified.