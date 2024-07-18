King Charles undergoes huge transformation for Camilla’s royal role

King Charles seemingly did not want to repeat the same mistake he made with late ex-wife Princess Diana when he married his now-wife Queen Camilla.

The monarch underwent a major transformation in order to make room for Camilla in the royal family and carry out royal duties as she does, according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

Bond told OK! Magazine that Charles had jealousy for Lady Di but for Camilla, he shows a sense of pride when she excels in her role.

“Charles was rather jealous of Diana's success, he could not be more proud of Camilla, who has come to this role late in life and without the safety net of an adoring public,” she told the outlet. “These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper."

Bond explained that Camilla, who rose above immense criticism, was due to her quiet, composed demeanour and focus on charity work.

“She always had two factors in her favour: an unshakeable love for Charles and an ability to rise above the criticism and get on with life. And now she has won the respect and affection of many people in this country, and is thriving as a result.”

“I think she might have surprised herself by enjoying hard work as much as she seems to be doing!” the royal expert continued.

“She is, after all, a woman who has never had to knuckle down to the slog of a 9-to-5 job. She has shouldered a sharply increased workload and a massive amount of responsibility in the past few months – and is looking and sounding great on it!”