Britney Spears blasts Ozzy Osbourne for mocking her dance

Britney Spears has fired back at the Osbourne family after Ozzy Osbourne mocked her Instagram dance videos.



The 42-year-old singer took offence to the music icon's comments, where he admitted he was "fed up" with seeing her clips.

The Toxic crooner swiftly responded with a scathing post, defending herself and also coming to the defence of Kate Beckinsale, who had faced similar backlash.

In her upload, Britney blasted the Osbourne family, making it clear she wouldn't let their remarks go unnoticed.

She wrote: "I'm gonna do a photo shoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off !!!"

She had earlier called Kate "bada-- for continuing to post what she wants as people critique her for not sharing "age-appropriate content". She added: "I know what it’s like to be judged, but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"

The lengthy response continued: "What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate's haters saying we're too old or don't have age-appropriate content??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see??? Would a condescending approach be better."

Britney acknowledged that not everyone seeks to undermine others and commended those who support one another, saying further: "I personally believe that being vulnerable enough to ask someone for inspiration or help is incredibly beautiful... but ironically in the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart!!!"

It's then she bashed the Osbournes, labelling them the "most boring family known to mankind."

Ozzy and his daughter Kelly Osbourne had talked about the singer on their family podcast earlier in the week.

According to Kelly, she "felt sorry" for the singer.