Meghan Markle suffers major setback as Kate Middleton receives honour

Meghan Markle suffers major setback as Kate Middleton wins hearts

Princess Kate is being respected and loved as new People's Princess by her fans amid the future Queen's battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales has vowed not to give in to her disease as she puts on a brave face to attend important royal event while undergoing chemotheraphy, winning praise from fans.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle is 'still less popular than Kate' as the US has reportedly turned its back on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The former Suits star has been hit with another setback as Americans seem to be fed up with her stunts and narratives.

A new poll, conducted by Redfield and Wilton, found that the Sussexes were less popular than other members of the royal family.

Since she and Harry upped sticks and started a new life in California in 2020, their relationship with the American public has been mixed. Meghan's standing in the UK appears to be even worse.

A poll published in May revealed that the majority of Britons disliked Prince Harry's wife, with only 25 per cent of those surveyed being a fan of her.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is still popular in both the countries and receiving praise and respect from fans for her stunning personality. Prince William's wife was honoured by the people during her recent outing.

Kate received a standing ovation at Centre Court as she watched the Wimbledon men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The poll came on the anniversary of King Charles’ Coronation, and whilst most members of the royal family’s approval ratings have risen, the mother-of-two's popularity, or lack thereof, remains unchanged.



Her husband, Prince Harry, also languished near the bottom of the table, with 31 per cent of those surveyed liking the Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess was last seen in the UK in late 2022, when the royal family attended the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.



Despite Meghan's absence from the UK, Harry has visited to homeland on several occasions, as he continues his legal battle against the Home Office. He also paid a visit to his father King Charles earlier this year, following his cancer diagnosis.