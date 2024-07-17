Drake jokes about his Toronto mansion amid flood chaos

Drake's jokes about his Toronto mansion amid flood chaos

Drake's opulent Toronto mansion was inundated with floodwater after a severe storm hit the city on Tuesday.



The rapper shared a video on Instagram, showing murky water gushing into his home, with the caption, "This better be espresso martini."

In the footage, a young man tries to close a door as Drake, armed with a broom and camera, attempts to hold back the floodwaters, albeit unsuccessfully.

A drive-by gunshot occurred at Drake's 50,000-square-foot mansion in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood. The popular Canadian rapper assisted with a police inquiry while remaining unharmed.

Drake's primary Toronto residence was on the 52nd story of a city high-rise before the construction of the opulent estate, which would have protected him from the severe summer storm.

According to Environment Canada, during a late morning deluge on Tuesday, a record-breaking 4 inches of rain poured, submerging many important commuter routes and forcing the city to clean up.

In addition to flooded residences, an adjacent river overflowed its banks, causing water to cover key routes including the Don Valley Parkway and leaving many automobile drivers stranded.

The city's film studios, many of which are based on Toronto's portlands and host original film and TV shoots for American studios and streamers, have not reported any significant flooding or power disruptions elsewhere.

Approximately 135,000 city dwellers were without electricity at one point.