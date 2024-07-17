Karachi weather: City records its second hottest night of this year

Vehicle lights cause light streaks on the road along a market in Karachi on January 23, 2023. — Reuters

KARACHI: As the residents continue to reel under the prevailing heat, the city has recorded its second hottest night of 2024 with the temperature recorded at 32°C.

The normal temperature in the city in July, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), is 27.9°C and Tuesday night was the second hottest of this year after July 1 — when the temperature was also 32°C.



Last week, the Met Office has said that the mercury is expected to rise in the next two to three days with temperatures of up to 37°C to 38°C.



However, it had ruled out out another heatwave in the megalopolis.

Furthermore, with the sea breeze coming to a halt, Karachi is expected to witness hot and humid weather with maximum expected temperature reaching 37°C to 39°C in the next 24 hours.

Nevertheless, there might be some relief for Karachiites after all as the PMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in the city's suburbs today.

The downpour forecast comes after weather expert Jawad Memon on Tuesday said that thunderclouds could develop in the north, north-east and north-west neighbourhoods of Karachi from today to July 18.

"Clouds may form after afternoon because of moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea," said the weather analyst.

He also predicted light to moderate rain for Gadap, Superhighway areas, Malir, Surjani and Gulshan-e-Maymar till Thursday (tomorrow).