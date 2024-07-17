Prince Harry's sad confession in meeting with Eugenie's husband laid bare

Prince Harry seemed remorseful as he discussed a 'sad' situation with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank during his visit to the UK.

It happened when the Duke arrived in London to attend King Charles' Coronation in 2023. Harry appeared 'fed up' as he let slip details of a mystery meeting to the royal relative and spoke about Meghan Markle while waiting for King Charles' crowning ceremony to begin.

According to lip reader, Harry mad said confession during a very revealing chat as he shared details about his struggles with Princess Eugenie's husband who was sitting next to him.

Harry was seen having an intense chat with Jack, who seemed to have sympathy with his cousin-in-law. A lip reader picked up on the moment where Jack asked Harry: "The meeting?"

Speaking to the Daily Star, the expert shared details of Harry's response to the Jack's question: "It's sad. I'm fed up, I've tried talking to him."

It's being claimed that Harry was speaking about King Charles or Prince William, but there is bad blood with his father and brother.

The two reportedly had another discussion later on while they waited for the new King and Queen to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

The lip reader believes the Duke replied to an unknown question from Prince Andrew's son-in-law Jack which was referring to Meghan, saying: "No, she's at ..." While tilting his head, Jack supposedly asked: "And is she?" Nodding to confirm, Harry added: "It's not ideal." "If it makes [you] feel any better even I can do it."

Jack is believed to have told the Duke: "It's not quite the life, is it?" Harry then shook his head as Jack seemingly said: "I haven't had time for that, not if it's over..."



Then the Duke of Sussex made a very cryptic comment, saying: "It's an eventuality." The intriguing chat has perhaps thrown up more questions than answers as to the state of Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family.

Harry, according to the expert, also joked about his busy day and told his cousin's hubby he would be leaving at "about quarter to four", to which Jack replied: "Oh really, when?" Harry was also believed to have said "that's funny" to Jack while smiling. The timings proved to be right as Harry got straight in a car after the Coronation to get a flight back to LA from Heathrow airport.



There was no direct interaction between the duke and his brother or father on the day - but he did make a gesture towards William when he arrived. As William and Kate proceeded to their seats.

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Harry performed what looked like an oddly-times act of ignore or attention diversion as his father, brother and sister-in-law walked in a procession in front of him.

"Harry had been chatting animatedly to Edoardo, jerking a thumb over his shoulder at one point, sharing a giggling laugh that seemed to involve his tongue placed between his teeth."

The expert continued to explain the situation of Harry's suffering at the event in her own words, saying: "Harry was looking up as Charles, William and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head to speak to Eduardo again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William's arrival."