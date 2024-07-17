King Charles holds back tears in meeting with former partner

King Charles was overwhelmed with emotions after a surprise reunion with a former dance partner during his official trip to Guernsey.



Caroline Freeman, who could not forget the sweet childhood memories, was waiting for the King during a visit to the town of St Peter Port.

Charles and Freeman had danced the polka together when he was just four years old and she was nine. They were taught by the Vacani School of Dance.

The school gave lessons in "dancing and social etiquette befitting ladies and gentlemen of the upper class" where the young prince is said to have excelled at the Highland Fling.

The 75-year-old, who previously made headlines for his dancing skills, reportedly got emotional to recall the happy childhood memories.

The King, during his interaction with the childhood dance partner, told Ms Freeman: "What was so marvellous was that I had the same dance teacher as my mama, she was terrific. And I promise you, all your tuition helped hugely."



The two could not stop and enjoyed hilariuos conversation as Freeman urged the King to keep up with the lessons, to which he replied: "Don’t worry, I will, I need more."

"It was really rather something, I’m so glad it’s happened. He’s kept up with his Scottish dancing but he says he doesn’t do so much at the moment as you can imagine, having not been too good. But it’s so lovely to see everybody turn out for him and he was looking very well, I thought," Freeman told ITV after the interaction.