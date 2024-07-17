King Charles set to give Duchess Sophie new honour

King Charles' plans about Duchess Sophie laid bare

King Charles III has reportedly decided to give big honour to Prince Edward and Princess Sophie amid ongoing feud with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.



The 75-yar-old has a plan to give more power and a royal luxury residence to Duchess Sophie and her husband Edward as reward for their steadfastness, loyalty and commitment to the Firm and their people-friendly and charitable works.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh could become "caretakers" of Royal Lodge, according to a new report.

Edward and Sophie, according to insiders, are "serious contenders" to move into Royal Lodge, the current home of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.



Prince William and Harry's father King Charles is said to be determined to send Prince Andrew to Harry and Meghan's former residence Frogmore Cottage. However, the 64-year-old Duke seems to be reluctant to leave his luxury 30-room mansion in Windsor, where he has lived since 2003 with his ex-wife.



The disgraced royal has 75-year lease for the property, and using it as a right for staying at the former home of the late Queen Mother.

"Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job. They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla," an insider told Woman's Day Magazine.



"Needless to say, all hell’s broken loose and if it’s not sorted out soon, there is a push for William to step in and take back the Lodge, just to settle what’s becoming a very uncomfortable fraternal war."

Royal author Gareth Russell previously shared his thoughts on the situation in conversation with GB News, saying: "The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again."

The Duke of York reportedly wants to keep the property as an inheritance for his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. But the King is reportedly concerned that Queen Camilla will need a home after his death, so he wants to ensure she is set up for life in Windsor.