Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies revisits 'Victorious' after 'Quite on Set'

'Quite on Set' docuseries made quite an impact on 'Victorious' stars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies rewatched Victorious after the bombshell Quite on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries to "reevaluate" their past experiences.

In an interview with Variety, 30-year-old Gillies recalled revisiting her acting past on the Nickelodeon show with co-star Grande, 31.

"I certainly reevaluated my experience with Ariana over FaceTime," she shared, adding they both reunited after a week or so to discuss things in detail and "reprocessed everything together."

"There was a lot to go through," the Dynasty star continued, revealing her altered perspective.

"It’s tricky when you look back on something incredibly positively," she added. "Then you learn a lot of information and also revisit things as an adult through a new lens that reframe the memories in your mind a little bit, or cloud them, or taint them — maybe rightfully so."

Gillies is known as Jade West from Victorious, meanwhile, the 7 Rings hitmaker played Cat Valentine on the show, which ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2010 to 2013.

Additionally, Quiet on Set, which premiered on March 17 on Max and Discovery+, featured disturbing allegations, including former child star Drake Bell speaking out about being sexually assaulted by a Nickelodeon dialogue coach.