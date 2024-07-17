Ozzy Osbourne and family ‘feel sorry’ for Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne reacts to Britney Spears’ Instagram videos

Ozzy Osbourne is not going to have any more of Britney Spears’ Instagram videos.



The Crazy Train hitmaker expressed his distress to wife Sharon Osbourne and their children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, and shared that he feels “fed up” with watching the “poor old” popstar’s social media videos during Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes podcast titled, Are the Osbournes Leaving Hollywood?

When Sharon made it clear that Ozzy was actually talking about Spears’ “dancing” videos, the rocker said it out loud, “Every f—king day.”

“I feel sorry for her,” Kelly expressed before the rocker, 75, added, “You know it’s sad, very, very sad.”

Sharon called Spears a “poor little thing,” by her side while Jack concurred what his father said earlier, that it was “very sad indeed.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” Sharon added.

The Osbournes’ resistance to Spears’ videos come just days after the Toxic singer shared a throwback clip of her getting it groovy to Madonna’s “I’m Addicted.”

She posted the video on Saturday, not long after breaking up with her now-ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz and declaring herself to be "single as f—k."