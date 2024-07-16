Jack Black takes decisive action after bandmate’s controversial comments

Jack Black is trying to do some damage control.
In the wake of a recent controversy surrounding a member of his band, Tenacious D, the 54-year-old actor and musician announced that their tour is effectively cancelled.
The controversy sparked during a July 14 show after band member Kyle Gass made an off-the-cuff joke about the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, leading Black to take swift action.
Addressing the controversy in a Tuesday Instagram post, the School of Rock star expressed his shock and disappointment.
"Kyle’s remarks caught me off guard," he wrote. "I would never support hate speech or political violence in any form."
Black’s response was decisive: "After much reflection, I’ve decided to halt the Tenacious D tour and put all our future plans on hold. I appreciate the support and understanding of our fans."
Gass also took to social media to issue a sincere apology. "My impromptu comment in Sydney was inappropriate and dangerous," he confessed, further making it clear that he does not support violence in any form and deeply regretted his lack of judgment.
The controversial joke occurred when Gass quipped that his 64th birthday wish would be for the next assassination attempt on Trump to be successful.
Formed in 1994, Tenacious D, consisting of Gass and Black, has entertained fans for nearly 30 years with their unique blend of humor and rock.
