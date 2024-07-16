Kate Middleton refers to Prince George and Louis as 'the boys' in heartwarming moment

During the final day of the Wimbledon tennis championships on July 14, Kate Middleton, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton, attended the event in a notable public appearance amidst ongoing cancer treatment.



While enjoying the match from the Royal Box at Centre Court, Middleton conveyed a query from her sons, Prince George and Prince Louis to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, following his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final.

In a video shared by Wimbledon, Middleton engaged in a brief chat with the 21-year-old tennis star, asking, "The boys want to know who your favorite Spanish footballer is?" Alcaraz responded, prompting Middleton to jest, "We'll have to watch out!"

The timing of the question coincided with Spain's soccer team competing in the UEFA European Championship against England on the same day as the tennis final, where Spain emerged victorious.

Prince William made a surprise appearance at a soccer game in Germany, accompanied by his son Prince George.



Meanwhile, Princess Kate, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, showed their support for the soccer championship from home by sharing a rare glimpse into their family life on social media the following day.



The photograph, featuring Charlotte and Louis from behind, captured them watching the game on television.

Both children were dressed in jerseys personalized with their names and current ages as their numbers.

