Khawaja Asif urges courts to refrain from 'political verdicts'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview with BBC Urdu. — X/@FarhatJavedR

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has turned up the heat on the judiciary, asking the courts to refrain from giving "political verdicts" in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan, adding that the politicians should not be considered as "too weak".



"I respect the courts but courts should also get themselves respected and the politicians should not be mistaken as being too weak," he said while addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Tuesday.



The defence minister's remarks came days after the Supreme Court issued its short order on July 12 in the reserved seats case, allowing the Imran Khan-founded party to have seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the legislature.

Amid criticism pouring in from all political quarters, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has defended its decision to ban the PTI as Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said consultations would be held with the allies of the ruling coalition and the ruling party would bring the matter in parliament.



Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced Monday that the federal government had decided to ban the PTI and initiate Article 6 proceedings against then prime minisiter Imran Khan, then president Dr Arif Alvi and then deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri for dissolving the National Assembly in April 2022.

"The PTI only intends to ascend to power. Article 6 applies to those who violate the Constitution," the defence minister said highlighting the need to invoke the treason charges against the PTI leaders.

Asif said the PTI leaders are involved in lobbying in a bid to persuade the foreign powers to speak against Pakistan.

"The contempt of court proceedings, whenever initiated, were launched against politicians," Asif said.

"Does an institution not commit contempt as it does not dispose of 2.6 million cases? I respect the judiciary but the judiciary itself needs to make itself worthy of respect by giving verdicts in line with the Constitution — that are not political in nature."

"Why did the judiciary not take any notice of the 2018 election results, then? Didn't they see the result of the 2018 general elections?" Asif raised questions, coming hard on the judicial system for what he said "providing a cover to the May 9 culprits".

"Was a contempt of court clause invoked against any single judge for giving an extra-constitutional ruling?" the minister said.

Taking a jibe at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Asif said the provincial government declined to take part in the operation given the fact that their province is worst hit by terrorism, with people being martyred every single day.