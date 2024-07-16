Tom Cruise performs thrilling plane stunt in Oxfordshire for Mission Impossible

Tom Cruise hangs off plane in Oxfordshire filming Mission Impossible scene.

Tom Cruise, renowned for his adrenaline-pumping stunts, was spotted performing a breathtaking aerial feat while filming scenes for the upcoming Mission Impossible installment in Oxfordshire on Monday.

The actor reprising his role as agent Ethan Hunt, demonstrated his daring by clinging to the underside of a yellow Stearman biplane mid-flight.



Accompanying Cruise on set was Esai Morales, cast as the enigmatic terrorist Gabriel in the franchise, who appeared alongside Cruise in what seemed to be a high-altitude struggle.

Morales was observed seated in the backseat of the plane, while Cruise was later seen gripping the plane's exterior as it executed an upside-down maneuver.

Cruise, a licensed pilot since 1994 and owner of multiple aircraft, was assisted by a crew member dressed entirely in green, indicating the pilot will be digitally removed during post-production editing.

He was recently spotted at Longcross Studios, where he undertook action-packed scenes, adding to the franchise's legacy of daring stunts and suspenseful sequences.

Earlier in April, Cruise was captured filming near Downing Street in London, showcasing dramatic moments that hinted at challenges for his character, agent Ethan Hunt.

Scenes depicted Cruise kneeling in apparent surrender, underscoring the perilous missions faced by the Impossible Missions Force.

Filming for Mission Impossible 8 has traversed various UK locales, including Derbyshire, Surrey, and central London landmarks such as the Natural History Museum in Kensington and Westminster Bridge.