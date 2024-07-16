Royal family's new meaningful post suggests King Charles won't stop

Buckingham Palace has shared a new meaningful posts as King Chares continues two-day tour of Jersey and Guernsey even after "security threats".

The 75-year-old does not seem to stop as he's determined to execute his royal duties efficiently.

The royal family's social media accounts share the couple's new photos with details of their trip as they arrived in Guernsey on Tuesday.

The palace also paid a special tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by releasing her photos with the caption: "The late Queen visited Guernsey in 2005."

The Palace continued: "Today’s engagements will showcase the unique local culture and heritage of the communities of Guernsey, Alderney and Sark, and the Bailiwick’s commitment to supporting biodiversity, sustainability and combatting climate change.

"The King and Queen have previously visited Guernsey and the Bailiwick, to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee."

In another post on the day, the Palace wrote: "The Bailiwick has one of the oldest connections to the Crown. It is therefore a great joy to be here among you once more today to celebrate the close and special relationship which connects us."



King Charles office also shared details of the trip: "Today at St Peter Port, Their Majesties attended the Special Sitting of the ‘States of Deliberation’. Guernsey has its own parliament, laws, judiciary, government, flag, stamps and banknotes.

"Records suggest that the States of Deliberation has existed in some form since the 15th Century and probably even earlier. Nowadays, it comprises 40 voting members and it has become tradition that a special sitting takes place when the Monarch visits Guernsey for the first time."

On Monday, Queen Camilla and King Charles were pulled away from an engagement due to a "false alarm". The incident took place when the Queen was eating an ice cream. Suddenly, a member of her security team rushed to her and whispered something to her.



The King and his wife were then pulled away and taken to a nearby hotel. An investigation was conducted and it was judged to be safe to resume the engagement.