Queen Camilla suffers injury following Princess Anne's incident: 'security scare'

Queen Camilla 'in trouble' as she suffers painful injury

Queen Camilla was seen wearing a bandage after sustaining a painful injury during a royal visit.

Today, she and King Charles travelled to Guernsey for the second day of their tour of the Channel Islands, where they received a warm welcome in St Peter Port.

Camilla's right ankle was strapped while she participated in the welcome ceremony, believed to be from an ankle sprain she suffered yesterday during their visit to Jersey.

The bandage was visible as Charles led a brief special session of the States of Deliberation, Guernsey's Parliament, reported Mirror.

This session will be followed by a Ceremony of Homage, a traditional observance for the monarch's first visit to Guernsey.

Both Charles and Camilla, who celebrates her 77th birthday tomorrow, had a busy day yesterday in Jersey. In addition to Camilla apparently suffering an ankle sprain, the couple was also evacuated from an outdoor expo due to a security scare.

They were instructed to cut short their third engagement of the day at Weighbridge Place and taken to the nearby Pomme D'or hotel.



After a short break of about 20 minutes, the King and Queen returned outside to meet local schoolchildren before being honored as guests at a tea party.

A royal source said: "There was a small issue of concern, an investigation turned out to be a false alarm, every precaution was taken and the programme resumed shortly afterwards."

It comes after Princess Anne was hospitalised for about five days after suffering a concussion from injuries believed to have been caused by a horse.

The Princess Royal was injured and left with a concussion during an incident at the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.