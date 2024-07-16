'Stranger Things': First look and new cast revealed in bts footage

Netflix has finally released a sneak peek of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, and it's exciting!



The behind-the-scenes footage starts with creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer sharing, "We're about halfway through filming now and it's exciting. There's so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5."

The new season will introduce fresh faces, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, who are joining the cast. Get ready for more thrills and adventures in Hawkins, Indiana!

Fans get a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things as Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) share a behind-the-scenes look at "day one" of filming.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who has grown up playing the iconic role of Eleven, takes a moment to reflect on her journey, saying, "I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird."

“We’re just kind of savouring every single moment,” Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) adds of it being the show’s final season.

The cast of the show shares their excitement and nostalgia as they dive back into filming the fifth and final season. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, fondly refers to the show as "home" and says, "You just remember why you're doing it and how much fun you have."

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers, hints at what's to come, saying, "It's just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, expresses his enthusiasm for revisiting the original dynamics, noting, "I'm excited to have scenes with the original four."

The newly released teaser also offers a sneak peek at new cast members Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, as well as a glimpse of Linda Hamilton, who joined the cast in 2023.

Hamilton expresses her enthusiasm for the show, saying, "I love this show so much — I really am a fan."

The teaser also shows a reunion of sorts, with Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will huddled around a radio, later joined by Joyce (Winona Ryder), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Steve.

While a premiere date for season 5 has yet to be announced, fans can currently stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix.