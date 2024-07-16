Shannen Doherty’s estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko slammed by friend

Shannen Doherty friend calls out stars husband

Shannen Doherty’s pal criticised the the late Charmed star’s estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko for his exhibition of disregard and lack of “humanity”, when the couple was going through divorce toward the end of her life.



“I’m really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death, because of the divorce she was going through at the time,” Tara Furiani, who is a business consultant by profession and also looks over the operations of her own company, called Not the HR Lady, shared through her LinkedIn profile on Sunday, July 14.

“She had stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasized to numerous parts of her body, death was inevitable and she knew that… made peace with that.”

Furiani blasted the late star's husband, a 50-year-old photographer for making her go through such “profound” pain and suffering by not acting as a “decent human being” and showing “a little humanity to his dying wife.”

“Shan lost everything (including her SAG insurance) and her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgement or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot),” Furiani wrote sharing detailed insight from Doherty and Iswarienko’s severe divorce battle, which began in April 2023.

“Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have,” Furiani concluded.

“If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through.”

Furiani’s statements came after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum claimed in legal documents before her death that Iswarienko “hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”